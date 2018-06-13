Photos: Gear spotted Wednesday at Shinnecock Hills

Check out some of the golf equipment spotted Wednesday at Shinnecock Hills leading into the 2018 U.S. Open:
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Entering the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, there are two prevailing storylines: Phil Mickelson chasing the (…)
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – It’s about 70 miles as the thoroughbred races from Shinnecock Hills to Belmont Park, where Justify claimed the (…)
The Big Ten Conference has announced that the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club will serve as the host site for the 2019 (…)
PGA of America president Paul Levy was arrested last week and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, the Riverside County (…)
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – British bookmakers rank Justin Rose the second favorite at this week’s U.S. Open, behind Dustin Johnson, and in the (…)
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Mike Davis can’t remember ever calling as many “audibles” as the U.S. Golf Association setup team has for Round 1 (…)
It’s been a dreary final day before the start of the 2018 U.S. Open, and that has seemed to affect Tiger Woods’ plans. The (…)
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – There wasn’t any particular reason why Rickie Fowler picked Westhampton Beach on Long Island as the spot for (…)
Several pros on the PGA Tour, including Adam Scott and Jason Dufner, have used Titleist Vokey Design K Grind wedges because the wide-soled (…)
118th U.S. Open Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, N.Y. Hole No. 7 Par 3, (…)
