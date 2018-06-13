Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Photos: Gear spotted Wednesday at Shinnecock Hills

Check out some of the golf equipment spotted Wednesday at Shinnecock Hills leading into the 2018 U.S. Open:

Jordan Spieth Titleist equipment

Jordan Spieth uses Titleist 718 AP2 irons and Vokey Design SM7 wedges. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Jordan Spieth Titleist equipment

Spieth typically carries a Titleist T-MB 3-iron, and at the U.S. Open he is using a T-MB 4-iron as well. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Paul Casey's Mizuno equipment

Paul Casey plays Mizuno MP-5 irons, and he also has an MP-25 4-iron in the bag. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Kevin Kisner Odyssey putter

Kevin Kisner still uses the commemorative headcover he got at last fall’s Presidents Cup. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Kevin Chappell Nike equipment

Kevin Chappell still uses his old Nike irons, and he has added a Titleist Vokey Design lob wedge. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Steve Stricker's Titleist equipment

Steve Stricker is using Titleist 710 AP2 irons, which were released in 2009. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Jim Furyk's Callaway equipment

Jim Furyk is playing Callaway’s new X Forged irons and Mack Daddy 4 wedges. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Jim Furyk's Callaway equipment

Furyk uses an Odyssey Versa #1 Wide putter and has been practicing with Stars and Stripes edition Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis balls. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Shane Lowry's Srixon equipment

Shane Lowry is using Srixon Z 745 irons and Cleveland RTX-3 wedges at Shinnecock Hills. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Brendan Steele's Wilson equipment

Brendan Steele has Wilson FG Tour 100 muscleback blades and also uses an FG Tour 4-iron. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

. . .

Daniel Berger's Odyssey putter

Daniel Berger uses a customized, red Odyssey 2-Ball putter. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

