Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods takes it easy on rainy Wednesday at U.S. Open

It’s been a dreary final day before the start of the 2018 U.S. Open, and that has seemed to affect Tiger Woods’ plans.

The three-time U.S. Open champion was scheduled to tee off for a practice round at 7:18 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, but that early time out never came to be with poor weather forecasted later in the morning.

The rain has indeed arrived at Shinnecock Hills, as has Woods.

It’s unclear if Woods will go out for a practice round this afternoon, but he has been on the range and in a short game practice area early Wednesday afternoon:

I too, hate it when that happens! pic.twitter.com/KKSB6aTGKF — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) June 13, 2018

Finding solace in a secluded little corner of the practice range. #tigerwoods pic.twitter.com/hSfTljYxAf — Real Golf Radio (@RealGolf) June 13, 2018

Here are some nice photos, too, of his Wednesday so far:

So there’s not been a ton of Tiger on the grounds Wednesday, but there’s still plenty to take in. We’ll also keep an eye out and will have updates if they come.