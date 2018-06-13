Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods takes it easy on rainy Wednesday at U.S. Open

By: Kevin Casey | June 13, 2018 3:14 pm
It was a dreary final day before the start of the 2018 U.S. Open, and that has seemed to affect Tiger Woods’ plans.
The three-time U.S. Open champion was scheduled to tee off for a practice round at 7:18 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, but that early time out never came to be with poor weather forecasted later in the morning.
The rain indeed arrived at Shinnecock Hills, as did Woods.
He has been on the range and in a short game practice area early Wednesday afternoon:
Here are some nice photos, too, of his Wednesday:
SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 13: Tiger Woods (2nd R) of the United States talks with Justin Thomas (2nd L) of the United States and caddie Joe LaCava (L) on the practice range during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 13, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 13: Tiger Woods of the United States smiles on the range prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 13, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 13: Tiger Woods of the United States talks with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the practice chipping area as caddie Harry Diamond looks on during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 13, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
So there wasn’t a ton of Tiger on the grounds Wednesday, but there was still plenty to take in.
