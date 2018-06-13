Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks K Grind wedge

Several pros on the PGA Tour, including Adam Scott and Jason Dufner, have used Titleist Vokey Design K Grind wedges because the wide-soled wedge works extremely well in sand and deep rough. For the past several seasons, the K Grind was available only as lob wedges at 58 and 60 degrees, but Titleist now is making the K Grind available to consumers in 54- and 56-degree options.

The new WedgeWorks K Grind has enhanced camber (sole curvature) and more bounce. At 16 degrees of bounce, the WedgeWorks K Grind is the highest-bounce Vokey wedge.

“The K Grind is one of my favorites, and it has been a great lob wedge, but now we’re seeing a trend on Tour of players using more 54 degree and 56-degree wedges greenside, where versatility is key,” said Bob Vokey, Titleist’s master craftsman for wedges. “Wedges at this loft have to work incredibly well for full swing shots, particularly controlling trajectory, and this is why the measured bounce is 16 degrees, but I’m particularly excited about the enhanced camber of this wedge.

“The camber allows the high measured bounce to be much more versatile from tight lies and greenside shots. We tightened the radius from the leading edge to the trailing edge, so what a golfer will see and feel is the club gliding through the turf and sand.”

The WedgeWorks K Grind wedges are available with a brushed-chrome or oil-can finish for $195 with 10 characters stamped onto the head, a custom shaft and special winged-BV grip.