Seven was not lucky for Tiger Woods on Thursday.

Woods began his run at the 2018 U.S. Open with a disastrous triple-bogey seven on the par-4 first hole as bad luck, poor decision-making and a devious wind combined to ruin his scorecard early.

It was a calamitous beginning for Woods, who had clearly made winning this Open a priority in his above-par 2018 comeback. Woods has not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, nor has he won a PGA Tour event since 2015.

Here’s how it happened:

The hole began innocently enough with an dead-straight iron off the tee, right down the middle. No nerves there.

Peril struck with Woods’ approach shot, which he airmailed from 151 yards over the green.

It was a bad miss into the wind that left Woods below the level of the green and set up the golf-cart wreck that followed.

Woods compounded his mistake by trying to get cute with his third shot. It landed on the edge of the back of the green, barely moved forward and then rolled back off the false back.

It trickled left and off the green.

Viewers on FS1 were able to hear Tiger utter an expletive many of us have used after similar shots.

Tiger chose his putter from there and left it short. That putt roll also failed to make the green and rolled back about 10 feet in front.

Tiger’s third putt raced about 8 feet past the cup. He would miss his double-bogey attempt, settling for a staggering seven.