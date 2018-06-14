Behind the numbers of a brutal opening round at the U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The steady breezes and difficulty of Shinnecock Hills produced a wide array of eye-popping numbers during Round 1 of the U.S. Open.

Our favorites:

76.405: The opening-round scoring average made this the toughest U.S. Open first round since 1986. That event, also played at Shinnecock Hills, featured a scoring average of 77.877.

13 of 14 fairways, 77: Phil Mickelson.

9 of 18 greens, 69: Dustin Johnson.

78: Highest score in Jordan Spieth’s major championship career.

+52: Combined over par total for the World Top 10 (75.2 scoring average).

+66: Combined over par total of the top 10 amateurs in the 2018 U.S. Open after Round 1.

Just in case a 411-yard drive wasn't enough, Dean Burmester followed it up with this. 🎯🦅

411 yards: Dean Burmester’s tee shot at No. 18 to set up a hole-out, double-eagle second shot.

10 years: Time since Rory McIlroy last shot 80 as a professional.

536 yard par-4: The 14th hole’s Round 1 yardage. This was not the longest in U.S. Open history. That record belongs to the 14th at 2015 U.S. Open host Chambers Bay.

The 536-yard par-4 14th played as the toughest hole in Round 1 of the #USOpen: Eagles: 0

Birdies: 8

Pars: 62

Bogeys: 49

D. Bogeys: 29

12: The toughest fairway to hit was the 12th hole where just 87 of 156 hit the fairway (56 percent).

2: The toughest green to hit was at No. 2. Just 32 players hit the second green out of 156 (21 percent).

14: The toughest hole was the 14th hole with a 4.808 scoring average. That makes it the 14th highest single-day scoring average for a U.S. Open hole since records have been kept (1970).