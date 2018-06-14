Behind the numbers of a brutal opening round at the U.S. Open

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The steady breezes and difficulty of Shinnecock Hills produced a wide array of eye-popping numbers during Round 1 of the U.S. Open.

Our favorites:

76.405: The opening-round scoring average made this the toughest U.S. Open first round since 1986. That event, also played at Shinnecock Hills, featured a scoring average of 77.877.

13 of 14 fairways, 77: Phil Mickelson.

9 of 18 greens, 69: Dustin Johnson.

78: Highest score in Jordan Spieth’s major championship career.

+52: Combined over par total for the World Top 10 (75.2 scoring average).

+66: Combined over par total of the top 10 amateurs in the 2018 U.S. Open after Round 1.

411 yards: Dean Burmester’s tee shot at No. 18 to set up a hole-out, double-eagle second shot.

10 years: Time since Rory McIlroy last shot 80 as a professional.

536 yard par-4: The 14th hole’s Round 1 yardage. This was not the longest in U.S. Open history. That record belongs to the 14th at 2015 U.S. Open host Chambers Bay.

12: The toughest fairway to hit was the 12th hole where just 87 of 156 hit the fairway (56 percent).

2: The toughest green to hit was at No. 2. Just 32 players hit the second green out of 156 (21 percent).

14: The toughest hole was the 14th hole with a 4.808 scoring average. That makes it the 14th highest single-day scoring average for a U.S. Open hole since records have been kept (1970).

