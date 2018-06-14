VIDEO: Dean Burmester finishes opening round at U.S. Open with hole-out eagle

It’s mostly been a day of high scores Thursday at the U.S. Open, but moments of bliss have still emerged.

One of the most impressive had to come from Dean Burmester.

The South African came to Shinnecock Hills’ par-4 18th at 7 over on his opening round and in search of a strong finish to blunt a difficult round. He got just that. Burmester left himself 104 yards from the fairway after a monster 411-yard drive on the admittedly steeply downhill hole.

Then, he ended his round with a dunk…

Yes, sir! A hole-out eagle to close his round. Burmester thus finished off a 5-over 75, which turned out to be a respectable score on the day (he’s currently T-54).

In a day where Shinnecock Hills has brutalized the field, Burmester got the course back in one beautiful moment.