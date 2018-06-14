Former British Am champ fails to break 90 Thursday at U.S. Open

How tough is Shinnecock Hills? Just ask Scott Gregory.

As significant winds have swept across the course Thursday, scores have skyrocketed in the opening round of the U.S. Open. Just two players are under par at the moment and several big names are piling on bogeys.

Most shocking in that group has to be Rory McIlroy, who started his round 10 over through 11 holes.

But nobody has had a tougher day than Gregory. The 2016 British Amateur champion fired a 22-over 92 to start his U.S. Open.

Yes, a 92. Welcome to Shinnecock, Scott.

How do you shoot 92 at Shinnecock? Here is Gregory’s scorecard for the day:

Honestly, he had no real blowups. Gregory posted just three pars, but his worst score was a triple bogey. It was a steady 92, if there is such a thing.

No other player is worse than 13 over so far, meaning for now Gregory has the worst round of the day by a good deal. But that could certainly change quickly in brutal conditions, especially if the afternoon wave faces these winds with an even firmer golf course.

If you’re wondering about Gregory’s credentials, as we noted he won the 2016 British Amateur. He also played in the Walker Cup last year. Gregory turned pro after that Walker Cup.

Since then, he’s mainly played on the Challenge Tour. In six starts on that circuit dating back to October, Gregory has a T-8, a T-54 and four missed cuts. He also tied for 56th at the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last October after turning pro.

Gregory made it to this U.S. Open by getting through sectionals at Walton Heath in Surrey, England.