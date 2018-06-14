SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The first day of the 2018 U.S. Open is in the books, and four golfers share the overnight lead. The scoring average for the day was 76.474, and while the USGA does not provide detailed analytics, Golfweek was able to crunch the numbers to reveal that Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley, Ian Poulter and Scott Piercy all gained strokes against the field both from tee to green and with their putters.

While Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, is known for his power and great iron play, Henley outperformed him.

On the other side of the spectrum, it was a tough day for some of golf’s biggest names. Tiger Woods lost ground to the field from both tee to green and putting, as did Jordan Spieth. Phil Mickelson gained 1.1 strokes against the average player from tee to green, but his poor putting cost him more than a short and a half.

Meanwhile, from tee to green, it was a day Rory McIlroy would likely want to forget.