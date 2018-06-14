Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' first-round 78 at U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up his putt on the second green during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

Tiger Woods posted a grisly 8-over 78 to start his U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

There weren’t many highlights of note from this round, but here are the few we found…

Tiger hits perfect drive with iron at No. 1:

Tiger makes his only birdie on day at No. 5 to move to 3 over:

Tiger makes terrific par save at No. 10:

