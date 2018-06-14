Highlights from Tiger Woods' first-round 78 at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods posted a grisly 8-over 78 to start his U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

There weren’t many highlights of note from this round, but here are the few we found…

Tiger hits perfect drive with iron at No. 1:

Hello there, 🐅, so nice to have you back in the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/9lciLqXZUd — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2018

Tiger makes his only birdie on day at No. 5 to move to 3 over:

Tiger makes terrific par save at No. 10: