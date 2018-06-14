Jarrod Lyle going through heartbreaking rough patch in cancer fight

Jarrod Lyle has been so brave in his cancer fights, but it appears he’s struggling in his current battle.

Lyle’s wife, Briony, posted a blog update to jarrodlylegolf.com on Tuesday and the news she relayed was tough to swallow.

Jarrod is currently battling acute myeloid leukemia for a third time and there was good news about that fight back in August. But by November, Lyle shared about his trepidation ahead of a bone marrow transplant.

The Aussie noted that with especially strong chemotherapy ahead of the treatment and the transplant itself, he would be quite sick for some time after that posting.

And unfortunately, he is now sounding prescient.

Briony relayed Tuesday that’s it had been 190 days since her husband’s bone marrow transplant, basically the last chance for a cure according to Lyle’s doctors, and that he is going through a severe rough patch.

She explained that Jarrod’s eyesight has become blurry and foggy due to Central Serous Retinopathy and that prevents him from performing many daily activities itself.

But it gets even worse, per Briony…

On top of his dodgy eyesight, he is also starting to look like a very frail, sick person. He is the thinnest he’s been in many years, and no matter what he eats we just can’t seem to keep the weight on him. His muscles are being affected by the ongoing medication, and have started to waste away. He is supposed to do as much ‘activity’ as he can to try to prevent any further muscle loss, but his energy levels continue to decrease. When he first came home from Melbourne in April, he was able to walk the 1.2kms from home up to (daughter) Lusi’s school and back again twice a day. He really enjoyed walking, scooting or riding with her to school each day because he’d missed all of Term 1. But now that distance has become too much for him, and he can only ever sit in the passenger seat if I’m driving.

That’s tough to read.

Briony goes even deeper on how all of this is damaging Jarrod and herself psychologically, but that they remain deeply grateful for the support they continue to receive:

In general, our spirits are really low at the moment. Jarrod is exhausted from all the treatment, and I’m exhausted from trying to look after him, the girls, the household and our business. He continues to be inundated with messages of support from people all over the world, which blows our mind. There are a lot of messages that talk about him returning to golf. Just 2 months ago when he first came home he was just about ready to pick up his clubs and head straight to the course. He was so sure that he was close to being able to play again. He has even been talking about possible events that he could aim to play in future. But the past couple of weeks have knocked it all out of him, and he doesn’t even mention golf anymore. His goals have been reduced to the smallest things – being able to spread jam on his own toast without help, being able to use a sharp knife without worrying about slicing off a finger, being able to take his daughter to school, being able to read a bedtime story.

This is all certainly not what we want to hear, but it is good to know that support is still not lacking. The PGA Tour began a fundraising effort in January to help Lyle and his family (he and Briony have two daughters, Lusi and Jemma) in his cancer fight. You can donate here.

In her post, Briony added that they remain positive they’ll get through it all once again but that it is tough to stay positive at the moment. And then she offered this poignant kicker:

“Cancer, and everything associated with it, really effing sucks.”

We couldn’t agree more. Hopefully Jarrod’s worst days will be over soon.