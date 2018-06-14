Jordan Spieth after opening 78 at U.S. Open: 'Certainly some dicey pins'

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Early into Jordan Spieth’s opening-round 78 at the U.S. Open, Fox microphones picked up comments to caddie Michael Greller about a second questionable hole location.

Later, Spieth spoke to a few reporters and shared his assessment of Shinnecock’s relentless first-round setup.

“I thought there were a few pins that were, I would have said, why didn’t you put them two paces closer,” Spieth said after an 11 of 18 greens-in-regulation effort.

While the golf course was noticeably softened overnight with irrigation to maintain playability, Spieth said the U.S. Golf Association did not go entirely soft with hole locations.

“They found a lot of flats on crests of ridges to where you couldn’t get it close and then if you played the right spot and hitting it to the right spots, you could make par,” he said. “There were a couple of them that were a little dicey but all in all it was just very difficult to control the ball off the tee and get it to where you wanted to in this wind.”

Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and took 33 putts but was surprisingly upbeat given his rough start.

“I played pretty well to be even through the rest of the nine and then just didn’t make very good swings,” he said. “There were certainly some dicey pins but at the same time there were guys that shot under par. So I could have played better.”