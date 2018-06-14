Live blog: 2018 U.S. Open, Round 1

The U.S. Open is underway at Shinnecock Hills!
Opening-round play is here Thursday in New York. We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern and represent Thursday
- TELEVISION: FS1 (9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.); Fox (4:30-7:30 p.m.)
- ONLINE STREAMING: USOpen.com, Featured Group 1 (7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); USOpen.com, Featured Group 2 (8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Featured Holes Nos. 7, 9 and 11 (8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
