Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods opens with triple bogey at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods takes on Shinnecock Hills.

The three-time U.S. Open champion is ready to battle at the year’s second major. Will it be a special week for Woods?

Follow his entire opening round, shot by shot, below…

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 407 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:47 p.m. ET): Iron off the tee, right down the middle. No nerves there.

Hello there, 🐅, so nice to have you back in the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/9lciLqXZUd — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2018

APPROACH SHOT (1:52 p.m. ET): Not good. Tiger airmails this one from 151 yards over the green. That’s a bad miss. The approach shot was into the wind, which means this will be a snake of a downhill chip/pitch with not a lot of green to work with. Also, Tiger is well below the level of the green.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:57 p.m. ET): He compounds the mistake. Tiger tries to get cute with that one and the ball lands on the edge of the back of the green, barely moves forward and then rolls back off the false back. It doesn’t come back down to his feet, but the ball does trickle left and off the green. He now has to get up and down for bogey.

AROUND THE GREEN (2 p.m. ET): This is a nightmare. Tiger takes putter here and hits it fat! Seriously. The ball doesn’t make the green and rolls back about 10 feet in front of him. He’s off the green still and playing his fifth shot.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:02 p.m. ET): Finally Tiger gets it together somewhat. He putts again and the ball gets on the green and races about 8 feet by the cup. That left for double bogey.

ON THE GREEN (2:05 p.m. ET): Tiger misses low and right on that putt, he taps in for a triple bogey. Unbelievable. Dude was in the middle of the fairway, too. Probably Tiger’s first opening triple bogey in a major since the 2003 Open Championship. He ended up finishing T-4 at that event, for the record.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 1 (T-50)

Pre-round

Tiger has arrived at Shinnecock!