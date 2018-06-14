Dustin Johnson averted a huge mess on No. 6 Thursday at the U.S. Open thanks to an unlucky bounce and a lucky step.

Johnson fired a shot that landed somewhere in the fescue rough. And while the entire world may have been watching and looking for his ball, it was not easy to find.

Even his pairing partner Tiger Woods joined the search, that also included USGA officials and about 20 spectators.

Rich Beem, who beat Woods in the 2002 PGA Championship, found the ball by stepping on it. Beem is now a TV analyst.

That gave Johnson a free drop, which resulted in a better lie.

20 guys + tv replay radioing down to on course announcers where to look … plus gets all the long grass matted down … AND gets a free drop … pretty wild sequence of events for Dustin Johnson on 6 — Zac Blair (@z_blair) June 14, 2018

Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world again after his win at the FedEx St. Jude Classic last week, finished the hole with a bogey-five and was 1-under entering the seventh hole.