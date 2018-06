Tiger Woods fired an opening 8-over 78 at the U.S. Open.

It was a rough Thursday for Woods. Here are some quick quotes on what he had to say after that round:

On his game plan going awry on Day 1

“My game plan was not to make any ‘others.’ And I made three of them.”

On how his putting has let him down

“I didn’t putt well today. … Just never really took advantage of opportunities. … If I putted like I did at the beginning of the year, then we’ve got something.”