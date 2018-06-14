U.S. Open photos: Tiger Woods and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the seventh green during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

Tiger Woods saw his chance for a fourth U.S. Open championship all but disappear Thursday into the wind and across the fast and furious greens of Shinnecock Hills.

Woods was +8 after 16 while being paired with Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Woods has not won a U.S. Open since 2008 at Torrey Pines. Barring some sort of miracle not seen this side of Hollywood, this IS Tiger, he’ll have to wait for his 15th major and 80th over PGA Tour victory.

Here is a photo gallery from Thursday:

