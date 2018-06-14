U.S. Open photos: Tiger Woods and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

shares
By: Bill Speros | June 14, 2018 6:39 pm
Tiger Woods saw his chance for a fourth U.S. Open championship all but disappear Thursday into the wind and across the fast and furious greens of Shinnecock Hills.
Woods was +8 after 16 while being paired with Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
Woods has not won a U.S. Open since 2008 at Torrey Pines. Barring some sort of miracle not seen this side of Hollywood, this IS Tiger, he’ll have to wait for his 15th major and 80th over PGA Tour victory.
Here is a photo gallery from Thursday:
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the second hole. (Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports)
Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson walked together Thursday but would be separated by several strokes by the end of the day. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)
Tiger Woods flips a ball to his caddie. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Missed opportunities aplenty dogged Woods early in the afternoon after his first two holes. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Woods made the turn at just +3 following a run of par or birdie on the previous seven holes. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
After a par on 10, Woods had a bogey on 11, his first since the second hole. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Still, with the relatively high scores, Woods was still within the potential of contention at +4. Then, this U.S. Open wheels came flying off. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Woods’ playing partner Dustin Johnson continued to flirt with the lead all afternoon. (Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Woods steadied himself with a four on the par-4 12th hole. ( Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports)
Tiger Woods won’t have much time to ponder what happened Thursday at Shinnecock Hills. He tees off from No. 10 at 8:02 a.m. Friday. (Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports)
The bogey monster returned on No. 13. Woods found the right-front green in two on the par-4 374-yard hole, but would then four-putt his way to a six. (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)
Another double-bogey on No. 14 all but officially ended Woods’ chances for a 15th career major this weekend. (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)
On 14, Woods went from second-cut rough to second-cut rough. He finally reached the green in four shots before another two-putt. (Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)
Having fallen to +8, Woods was left to ponder what happened Thursday and what he can do to salvage something on Friday. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Woods certainly had plenty of support from the fans at Shinnecock Hills Thursday. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
He entered the U.S. Open on an optimistic note. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
“Hopefully, this is one of those weeks where I put it all together and even it out,” Woods said earlier in the week. “We’ll see what happens.” (Warren Little/Getty Images)
2018 U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills, Tiger Woods, PGA Tour, Professional
