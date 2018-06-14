Wendy's mocks Tiger Woods' triple-bogey with tasty Tweet

It did not take long for news of Tiger Woods’ triple bogey on No. 1 at the U.S. Open to spread across the digital and social media spectrum.

And Twitter, as always, led the way with snark.

Wendy’s threw some tasty shade at Woods with this post, lauding its Triple with Cheese.

Tiger, next time you're going to get a triple… pic.twitter.com/6C24MSDZnp — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 14, 2018

It hit the Twittersphere right before lunchtime on the West Coast.

Given the perilous conditions at Shinnecock Hills, this sort of comfort food couldn’t hurt.

Downing one of these burgers could send your daily caloric count way over par, however. The 3/4 lb. Triple with Cheese, clocks in with 1,090 calories, 66 grams of fat and 255 milligrams of cholesterol.

And that’s without bacon.