2018 U.S. Open: Round 3 tee times, pairings at Shinnecock Hills

Many of golf’s titans have fallen this week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

But this is not about the dearly metaphorically departed.

The U.S. Open field was cut down to the top 60 (plus ties) Friday after two rounds that re-established the primacy of the U.S. Open as golf’s ultimate test outside Augusta.

Dustin Johnson leads at -4 and appears unbeatable, but there are a few other golfers who plan to try and beat him, anyway. Johnson goes out at 3:10 p.m. Saturday with Scott Piercy.

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings:

Round 3 tee times

All times Eastern

9:07 a.m. – Tim Wilkinson

9:18 a.m. – Bill Haas, Jhonattan Vegas

9:29 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Cameron Wilson

9:40 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:51 a.m. – Steve Stricker, Gary Woodland

10:02 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Luis Gagne (a)

10:13 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell

10:24 a.m. – Matt Parziale (a), Byeong Hun An

10:35 a.m. – Haotong Li, Ross Fisher

10:46 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Webb Simpson

10:57 a.m. – Tony Finau, Peter Uihlein

11:08 a.m. – Brian Gay, Sam Burns

11:19 a.m. – Chris Naegel, Dylan Meyer

11:30 a.m. – Andrew Johnston, Phil Mickelson

11:41 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Paul Casey

11:52 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Cantlay

12:03 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Xander Schauffele

12:14 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed

12:36 p.m. – Branden Grace, Jimmy Walker

12:47 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Will Grimmer (a)

12:58 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Calum Hill

1:09 p.m. – Mickey DeMorat, Russell Knox

1:20 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

1:31 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Jason Dufner

1:42 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Pat Perez

1:53 p.m. – Jim Furyk, Alex Noren

2:04 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Charles Howell

2:15 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman

2:26 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley

2:37 p.m. – Ian Poulter. Brooks Koepka

2:48 p.m. – Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

2:59 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman

3:10 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Dustin Johnson

( a – designates amateur )