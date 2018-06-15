2018 U.S. Open photos: Tiger's troubles continue in Round 2

Tiger Woods continued his troubles at the U.S. Open Friday, slipping to +10 on the tournament.
He lies on the sharp edge of the cut line.
Here is a look at his 72 in photos:
