VIDEO: Graeme McDowell gets awful break at U.S. Open, and all he can do is laugh

Sometimes laughing something off is the only thing that will keep you sane.

That’s certainly a feeling not unfamiliar to competitors in the U.S. Open, and Graeme McDowell can relate.

The Northern Irishman was playing Shinnecock Hills’ monster 252-yard par-3 second during Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open and appeared to be in OK position by hitting his tee shot in a greenside bunker. He then blasted out, hitting a shot right at the flag.

What happened next was one of the unluckiest breaks you’ll ever see. How did McDowell react? All he could do was laugh…

Graeme McDowell could only laugh after this pic.twitter.com/fN5hA8fzzM — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 14, 2018

We’re glad McDowell can have such a sense of humor about this because we can’t say we would.

McDowell further proved his penchant for dealing with a bad break with class by poking fun about the whole ordeal later on Twitter…

That was me trying to fix a short side https://t.co/tulW90GPto — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 15, 2018

It all added up to an opening 9-over 79 for McDowell. Hopefully for him, he’ll have more laughter on Friday.

This time, though, maybe it will be of the more welcome variety.