Tiger Woods had another eventful day, this one ending with a 2-over 72.

He’s 10 over for the tournament, which will likely be a shot or two north of the eventual cutline. For now, though, his hopes of making the weekend aren’t dead.

In the meantime, here are highlights from Woods’ second round…

Tiger knocks approach to kick-in range for opening birdie at No. 10:

Tiger starts Round 2 with a 🐤 on No. 10, thanks to this nifty approach shot. #USOpen Watch live: https://t.co/JJ7GuylAzg pic.twitter.com/S5at873h1r — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2018

Tiger stuffs beautiful wedge to save par at No. 12:

Wedge game 💪🏻. Tiger is 1 under through 3 holes in Round 2. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/651wHUbfWo — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2018

Tiger finishes off with birdie at No. 9 to keep slim weekend hopes alive: