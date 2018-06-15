Jason Dufner shows off FootJoy Heritage Collection lids at U.S. Open

Jason Dufner is going vintage this week at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Dufner is wearing limited-edition caps and visors from FootJoy’s Heritage Collection.

The visor ($25), available on FootJoy.com in white, features an iconic FootJoy logo with classic profile for a timeless look. It is made from 100-percent cotton with an adjustable strap for an ideal fit and vintage style.

The Mesh Back Trucker Cap ($25), available online in red/white/blue, also features the iconic FootJoy logo and is fashioned with a high crown. It has an open back adjustable snap closure that provides a secure and comfortable fit. And a six-panel mesh back construction with a semi-curved bill and structured crown helps maintain the shape of the cap.

More colors will become available later this summer.