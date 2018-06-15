Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jason Dufner shows off FootJoy Heritage Collection lids at U.S. Open

Jason Dufner is going vintage this week at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Dufner is wearing limited-edition caps and visors from FootJoy’s Heritage Collection.

The visor ($25), available on FootJoy.com in white, features an iconic FootJoy logo with classic profile for a timeless look. It is made from 100-percent cotton with an adjustable strap for an ideal fit and vintage style.

The Mesh Back Trucker Cap ($25), available online in red/white/blue, also features the iconic FootJoy logo and is fashioned with a high crown. It has an open back adjustable snap closure that provides a secure and comfortable fit. And a six-panel mesh back construction with a semi-curved bill and structured crown helps maintain the shape of the cap.

More colors will become available later this summer.

