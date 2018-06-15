Live blog: 2018 U.S. Open, Round 2

The U.S. Open continues at Shinnecock Hills!

Second-round play is here Friday in New York. We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern and represent Friday

TELEVISION: FS1 (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.); Fox (4:30-7:30 p.m.)

FS1 (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.); Fox (4:30-7:30 p.m.) ONLINE STREAMING: USOpen.com, Featured Group 1 (7:58 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); USOpen.com, Featured Group 2 (7:25 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); Featured Holes Nos. 7, 9 and 11 (8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

U.S. Open Tracker

UPDATE No. 5 (10 a.m. ET): Dustin Johnson drains a 10-footer for birdie at the par-5 16th (his seventh) and he’s back into the solo lead at 3 under.

Henley is 2 under. Piercy and Poulter (who tee off later) are 1 under. So just four players under par at the moment.

UPDATE No. 4 (9:30 a.m. ET): Here’s your current leaderboard.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello is making a move today…

UPDATE No. 3 (8:30 a.m. ET): Well, that lead is gone.

Henley bogeys No. 14 and Johnson birdies No. 11. That puts the pair in a tie for the lead at 2 under.

2016 #USOpen champion Dustin Johnson ties Russell Henley at the top of the leader board once again with this birdie putt. pic.twitter.com/EWwCqR4Xj8 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2018

UPDATE No. 2 (8:05 a.m. ET): Henley continues to take charge. A birdie at the 12th moves him to 3 under overall and two clear of the field. He has since parred No. 13 to remain in that spot.

The rest of the field better watch out!

UPDATE No. 1 (7:20 a.m. ET): Round 2 action has commenced, and we already have a new solo leader.

Russell Henley birdies the 10th (his opening hole) to move to 2 under and into a one-shot lead.

