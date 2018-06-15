My Bag: Tommy Fleetwood, 2018 U.S. Open

Here is a list of the clubs Tommy Fleetwood used to shoot 66 Friday at the 2018 U.S. Open

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Nike Vapor Fly (13 degrees), with UST Mamiya ProForce VTS 7X shaft; (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ Plus 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike VR Forged (4), Nike VR Pro (5-9 iron), with Project X Rifle 6.5

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x