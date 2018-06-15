Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Russell Henley hacks away in fescue on way to blowup triple bogey at U.S. Open

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

This is a U.S. Open: Soon enough, the course is going to get you.

Russell Henley was tied for the lead after a 1-under 69 and was 1 under for his second round and one back when he came to Shinnecock Hills’ par-4 third (his 12th). And that’s when it all came undone.

He hit his tee shot left into fescue, and then …

Yikes.

Those struggles ended with a triple-bogey seven that dropped him from 2 under to 1 over. He’s still in a tie for fourth, but that is a big mental blow and he’s now four back.

Here’s a visual depiction of how that hole went…

It took 31 holes. but Henley got his “Welcome to Shinnecock” moment.

