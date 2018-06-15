Steve Kerr got congratulatory text from Tiger Woods after latest NBA title

It’s always nice to win an NBA title, especially when you can name-drop about your congratulatory messages.

Steve Kerr did just that Thursday. In a radio segment, the Golden State Warriors head coach was asked about who reached out to congratulate him (Kerr estimated he received 70 congratulatory texts right away) after securing the franchise its third title in four years.

Oh, he had a great answer.

“I don’t want to be a name-dropper, but I guess the one that kind of stood out was Tiger Woods,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game. “That was pretty cool. He and I connected last year over our back problems, so we’ve kind of stayed in touch.”

Yeah, a 14-time major champion reaching out about your title? Kerr is living the life.

The hosts followed up by jokingly asking if Kerr would text Woods after his opening 78 at the U.S. Open.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to reciprocate on that one tonight,” Kerr said, laughing.

Good call, Steve.