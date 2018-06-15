The Forecaddie: Tickets available heading into weekend at Shinnecock

The Forecaddie loves to take a seat in U.S. Open grandstands. Most of the time this means waiting in line to squeeze in with other diehard fans.

Not so at Shinnecock Hills.

Barring a declaration by the U.S. Golf Association that the U.S. Open’s sellout streak has continued, The Man Out Front is pretty sure the 2018 edition won’t be a full house no matter how many Scott Piercy fans make last-minute attendance plans. During Friday’s second round, all but one of the pricey ticket options was available at the walk-up window. On Stubhub, the USGA’s official resale partner, weekend Trophy Club passes are selling for $100 under face value while regular gallery passes are available at face.

The inability to sell out the daily allotment of 35,000 tickets continues a recent trend of last-minute interest in U.S. Open tickets, which this year start at $125 for Thursday’s round and go up to $145 over the last three days.

For the 2010 championship at Pebble Beach, competition days were sold out by February. For the 2011 U.S. Open, all but the first round had sold out by May. But four of the next five U.S. Opens did not sell out until tournament week, with Chambers Bay the lone exception when the competition days were sold by February 2015.

There is one excellent piece of news for a USGA desperately eager to lure in the next generation of fan. The new “Top of the Hill” option, focused on attracting a younger crowd with hipster menu items and a Barstool Sports broadcast stage, sold out for all competition days in spite of a robust $185 ticket price.

“We’ve been pleased with the number of fans here this week and the enthusiasm they have shown for our players and for the U.S. Open experience,” USGA Chief Commercial Officer Sarah Hirshland said. “We’ve been also been able to accommodate those purchasing tickets at the gate. With a great leaderboard and near perfect golf and fan weather for the next two days, we expect it to be a lively weekend.”

And spacious seating options for TMOF.