Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+7) posts another birdie early Friday at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods looks to rebound and reach the weekend.

His Thursday offered an 8-over 78, a tough day that now has him needing a good follow-up just to make the cut. What does he have in store Friday?

(Note: Remember that the cut here is top 60 and ties.)

We’ll follow his entire second round, shot by shot. Follow along below…

Hole No. 17: Par 3, 169 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:09 a.m. ET): Not bad. this ball comes up a little bit short but it does find the front of the green. He’ll have 30-40 feet from the front of the green for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (10:17 a.m. ET): Tiger lags his first putt 3 feet short and left of the hole and he cleans up for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 8 (+7 overall, T-68)

Hole No. 16: Par 5, 610 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:46 a.m. ET): It’s started to pour here a good deal. Anyway, Tiger takes driver here and doesn’t like it. The ball goes right of where he wants. It does end up in the fairway, but he’s probably too far back to go for this in two.

SECOND SHOT (9:50 a.m. ET): Indeed this is a lay up. Tiger manages it just fine and will have a wedge third from the left-center of the fairway.

THIRD SHOT (9:57 a.m. ET): Just inside 100 yards here and that was nifty. Tiger lands that hole-high about 10 feet left, it takes a few hops forward some 15 feet past the pin and then spins back. The ball finishes 8-10 feet left of the cup. A nice birdie look from there.

ON THE GREEN (10:04 a.m. ET): Tiger walks that one in! He needed to take advantage of that par 5, and he did. He does stay 10 back, though, as Dustin Johnson birdies in the group to move the lead to 3 under.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 7 (+7 overall, T-71)

Hole No. 15: Par 4, 420 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:28 a.m. ET): Iron off the tee for Tiger and this is solid down the left side of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (9:33 a.m. ET): He was left with 192 yards as Tiger didn’t catch his iron drive totally right, and he pays for it. Tiger loses this a little right and the ball kicks into a greenside bunker. Not a terribly tough up and down, as he has plenty of green to work with. But Tiger is scrambling again.

AROUND THE GREEN (9:36 a.m. ET): Not sure Tiger caught that totally right, as the ball lands 20 feet short of the hole. But he gets away with it, as it releases out and finishes 4 feet short of the hole. A great chance to save par.

ON THE GREEN (9:41 a.m. ET): Solid stroke. Nice par save, Tiger.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 6 (+8 overall, T-86)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 511 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:11 a.m. ET): Tiger goes 3-wood here, and like yesterday this one fades off way right into fescue. Marshal is looking for it, and it should be found. But once again, he’s put himself in trouble on this lonnnnnng par 4.

SECOND SHOT (9:16 a.m. ET): Tiger had nothing from there. He had to fully lay up from there, and he maybe advances it 100 yards down and across to the left side of the fairway. He’s going to have a third shot of maybe close to 150 yards.

THIRD SHOT (9:19 a.m. ET): Tiger hates this shot from 144 yards, even blurts out a profanity while it’s in the air, but the ball ends up 20 feet right of the hole. That’s not bad at all and he has a decent par chance.

ON THE GREEN (9:23 a.m. ET): Bogey. Tiger can’t get that putt to drop and he loses a shot here. A deserved bogey after a poor drive on one of the toughest holes of the course.

Cut watch: It’s top 60 and ties this week, which puts the current cut at +6. Tiger is +8. But considering conditions, expect the cut to likely go toward +8-9 by day’s end.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 5 (+8 overall, T-87)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 360 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:53 a.m. ET): This hole is potentially drivable today, but Tiger isn’t taking any risks. This is iron off the tee and that’s pristine down the right-center of the fairway. Wedge second coming.

APPROACH SHOT (8:59 a.m. ET): From 136 yards … Tiger goes with pitching wedge and this finishes about 20 feet under the hole. Not fantastic, but a good smart, play. Let’s just say, don’t expect another four-putt double bogey here today.

ON THE GREEN (9:05 a.m. ET): That was a solid putt, as it takes the large left to right break, but Tiger has just a bit too much speed for that line. It misses a bit left and goes maybe a foot by. Tiger taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (+7 overall, T-74)

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 476 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:31 a.m. ET): And that’s terrible. Tiger went driver and this ball is really left. Actually Tiger asks for his ball to go “way left” so it ends up in trampled down area amongst the fans rather than the fescue. But Tiger’s ball goes left of that and indeed dives into the fescue. Sigh.

SECOND SHOT (8:38 a.m. ET): Tiger had 179 yards, but the lie was obviously not good. Tiger hacks out as hard as he can but plays this short and right. The ball came up about 30-40 yards short of the green. It’s short of a bunker to the right and we believe in the fairway. He should have a good look at a pitch for birdie.

THIRD SHOT (8:41 a.m. ET): With the pin back, this was about a 70-yard shot for Tiger and it actually came from the first cut. And what a shot! He lands this maybe 10 feet below the hole and it rolls 2 feet under the cup. It should be a great saving par.

ON THE GREEN (8:46 a.m. ET): Tiger knocks that in no problem. That’s a great and important par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (+7 overall, T-78)

Hole No. 11: Par 3, 153 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:19 a.m. ET): A little draw here from Tiger, and this is well played. The ball lands some 25 feet left of the hole, stops right where it lands and then funnels right off a slope. Tiger is 15-20 left and below the hole for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (8:26 a.m. ET): Not enough speed. That was a big left-to-right putt where Tiger had a good read but the ball came up a foot short. With the right speed, that may very well have gone in. But a nice tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (+7 overall, T-82)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 404 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:02 a.m. ET): The wind is still here, it’s cooler, but we’re off. Tiger takes driving iron off this tee and that’s perfect. Right down the fairway and it reaches the huge downslope and runs out an extra 50 yards. He’ll probably have under 100 yards for his second.

APPROACH SHOT (8:10 a.m. ET): BOOM! Tiger had exactly 100 yards and that is exquisite. Pin is three yards over a false front that if you don’t carry the ball over, it comes screaming back down a severe slope all the way to your feet. Tiger lands this maybe 3 feet beyond the pin, it takes a big hop forward and then spins back tight. That can’t be more than 2 feet beyond the cup! Should be an opening birdie!

Tiger starts Round 2 with a 🐤 on No. 10, thanks to this nifty approach shot. #USOpen Watch live: https://t.co/JJ7GuylAzg pic.twitter.com/S5at873h1r — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2018

ON THE GREEN (8:17 a.m. ET): Yes, sir! That actually dove off to the left, but the ball does catch the left side of the cup and curl in. We have our opening birdie!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (+7 overall, T-83)

Pre-round

While we wait for Tiger’s tee time (8:02 a.m.), here’s a look back at his Day 1…