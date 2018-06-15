What Tiger Woods said after Round 2 at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods posted a 2-over 72 in the second round of the U.S. Open.

It looks like Woods will finish one or two off the cutline at 10-over 150, but he could still make it. We’ll see how the afternoon plays out there.

Anyway, here are some quick quotes on what he had to say after his 72:

On his feelings after those 36 holes:

“You don’t win major championships slapping it around. You just can’t fake it in a major championship.”

On his poor putting once again:

“I gave myself enough looks. I haven’t made anything the last two days.”

On why he targeted shooting 67 or 68 on Friday:

“I looked at it as kind of progressively putting myself back into position because I couldn’t chase down the leaders right away. It was going to take me probably two and a half or 3 rounds to do it. Unfortunately, I went the other way.”