Tiger Woods on Friday said he will play just one event between the U.S. Open this week and the British Open in July.

The lone event for Woods before the next major championship of 2018 will be the Quicken Loans National, set for two weeks from now at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm.

The 147th British Open will be held at Carnoustie starting July 19. Woods has never played the Avenel Farm course but the tournament benefits his foundation.

Woods struggled on the first hole at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday with a triple bogey. He finished Friday at 10 over, leaving him unlikely to make the cut.

Woods entered the U.S. Open 80th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He needs to reach the top 50 by the end of July if he is to realize his hope to play the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone.

Now he has only given himself two chances to do so (unless he were to add the RBC Canadian Open to his calendar the week after the Open). Woods has won the WGC-Bridgestone eight times and captured the Canadian Open in 2000.