What Dustin Johnson said after his 67 Friday at the U.S. Open

On the toughness of this U.S. Open: “I like where par is a good score on every hole no matter what club you got in your hand, what hole it is.”

On the course: “Around here, the fairways are fairly generous, but with crosswinds on every hole, they’re still tough to hit. Even though you’re in the middle of the fairway, a lot of times with a wedge you’ve still got to hit a good shot just to give yourself a 15- or 20-footer.”

On trouble sleeping with the U.S. Open lead: “No, I usually don’t have any trouble sleeping.”

On Friday’s early bad weather: “We kind of played in it from 15 to about No. 3,” Johnson, whose group started on the back nine, “and then it kind of let up a little bit for us, and then we got to finish in some nice weather.”

Tiger Woods on DJ: “Dustin was in complete control of what he’s doing. He’s hitting the ball so flush and so solid. I know it’s windy, it’s blustery, it was raining early, but he’s hitting right through it.”