What Dustin Johnson said after his 67 Friday at the U.S. Open

Dustin Johnson was the lone golfer able to hit back at Shinnecock Hills in any meaningful way this week and held the lead at -4 after 36 holes of this U.S. Open.
The USGA and Golfing Gods have settled whatever balance was due after last year’s embarrassment of riches at Erin Hills thanks to this fortress on Long Island. Your dad’s U.S. Open returned to a course that last hosted the event 14 years ago and was humiliated in the process.
After his 3-under round of 67 Friday, Johnson spoke to the media as he appeared unstoppable in winning his second national championship in three years. Here is some of what he had to say:
On the toughness of this U.S. Open: “I like where par is a good score on every hole no matter what club you got in your hand, what hole it is.”
On the course: “Around here, the fairways are fairly generous, but with crosswinds on every hole, they’re still tough to hit. Even though you’re in the middle of the fairway, a lot of times with a wedge you’ve still got to hit a good shot just to give yourself a 15- or 20-footer.”
On trouble sleeping with the U.S. Open lead: “No, I usually don’t have any trouble sleeping.”
On Friday’s early bad weather: “We kind of played in it from 15 to about No. 3,” Johnson, whose group started on the back nine, “and then it kind of let up a little bit for us, and then we got to finish in some nice weather.”
And a bonus:
Tiger Woods on DJ: “Dustin was in complete control of what he’s doing. He’s hitting the ball so flush and so solid. I know it’s windy, it’s blustery, it was raining early, but he’s hitting right through it.”
