2018 U.S. Open prize money breakdown, winner's share

Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The winner will take home $2.16 million of the $12 million purse on Sunday. Each professional missing the cut will receive $10,000.

1. $2,160,000

2. $1,296,000

3. $812,927

4. $569,884

5. $474,659

8. $449,828

6. $420,873

7. $379,434

9. $307,556

10. $282,497

11. $257,805

12. $238,368

13. $222,110

14. $204,997

15. $190,328

16. $178,104

17. $168,325

18. $158,545

19. $148,776

20. $138,987

21. $130,552

22. $122,118

23. $113,928

24. $106,349

25. $99,748

26. $94,125

27. $89,846

28. $86,057

29. $82,390

30. $78,722

31. $75,055

32. $71,388

33. $67,721

34. $64,420

35. $61,731

36. $59,042

37. $56,475

38. $54,030

39. $51,585

40. $49,140

41. $46,695

42. $44,251

43. $41,806

44. $39,361

45. $36,916

46. $34,716

47. $32,515

48. $30,437

49. $29,215

50. $27,993

51. $27,259

52. $26,648

53. $26,159

54. $25,914

55. $25,670

56. $25,426

57. $25,181

58. $24,937

59. $24,692

60. $24,448

61. $24,203

62. $23,959

63. $23,714

64. $23,470