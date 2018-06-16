Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 U.S. Open prize money breakdown, winner's share

Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The winner will take home $2.16 million of the $12 million purse on Sunday. Each professional missing the cut will receive $10,000.

  • 1. $2,160,000
  • 2. $1,296,000
  • 3. $812,927
  • 4. $569,884
  • 5. $474,659
  • 8. $449,828
  • 6. $420,873
  • 7. $379,434
  • 9. $307,556
  • 10. $282,497
  • 11. $257,805
  • 12. $238,368
  • 13. $222,110
  • 14. $204,997
  • 15. $190,328
  • 16. $178,104
  • 17. $168,325
  • 18. $158,545
  • 19. $148,776
  • 20. $138,987
  • 21. $130,552
  • 22. $122,118
  • 23. $113,928
  • 24. $106,349
  • 25. $99,748
  • 26. $94,125
  • 27. $89,846
  • 28. $86,057
  • 29. $82,390
  • 30. $78,722
  • 31. $75,055
  • 32. $71,388
  • 33. $67,721
  • 34. $64,420
  • 35. $61,731
  • 36. $59,042
  • 37. $56,475
  • 38. $54,030
  • 39. $51,585
  • 40. $49,140
  • 41. $46,695
  • 42. $44,251
  • 43. $41,806
  • 44. $39,361
  • 45. $36,916
  • 46. $34,716
  • 47. $32,515
  • 48. $30,437
  • 49. $29,215
  • 50. $27,993
  • 51. $27,259
  • 52. $26,648
  • 53. $26,159
  • 54. $25,914
  • 55. $25,670
  • 56. $25,426
  • 57. $25,181
  • 58. $24,937
  • 59. $24,692
  • 60. $24,448
  • 61. $24,203
  • 62. $23,959
  • 63. $23,714
  • 64. $23,470

