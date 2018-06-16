2018 U.S. Open prize money breakdown, winner's share

Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The winner will take home $2.16 million of the $12 million purse on Sunday. Each professional missing the cut will receive $10,000.
- 1. $2,160,000
- 2. $1,296,000
- 3. $812,927
- 4. $569,884
- 5. $474,659
- 8. $449,828
- 6. $420,873
- 7. $379,434
- 9. $307,556
- 10. $282,497
- 11. $257,805
- 12. $238,368
- 13. $222,110
- 14. $204,997
- 15. $190,328
- 16. $178,104
- 17. $168,325
- 18. $158,545
- 19. $148,776
- 20. $138,987
- 21. $130,552
- 22. $122,118
- 23. $113,928
- 24. $106,349
- 25. $99,748
- 26. $94,125
- 27. $89,846
- 28. $86,057
- 29. $82,390
- 30. $78,722
- 31. $75,055
- 32. $71,388
- 33. $67,721
- 34. $64,420
- 35. $61,731
- 36. $59,042
- 37. $56,475
- 38. $54,030
- 39. $51,585
- 40. $49,140
- 41. $46,695
- 42. $44,251
- 43. $41,806
- 44. $39,361
- 45. $36,916
- 46. $34,716
- 47. $32,515
- 48. $30,437
- 49. $29,215
- 50. $27,993
- 51. $27,259
- 52. $26,648
- 53. $26,159
- 54. $25,914
- 55. $25,670
- 56. $25,426
- 57. $25,181
- 58. $24,937
- 59. $24,692
- 60. $24,448
- 61. $24,203
- 62. $23,959
- 63. $23,714
- 64. $23,470
