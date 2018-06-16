Comedian Daniel Tosh has been humorously tweeting nonstop about nephew at U.S. Open

Mickey DeMorat may be without sponsors this week at the U.S. Open, but the young pro doesn’t lack support in other areas.
DeMorat is the nephew of Daniel Tosh, the famed comedian who has hosted the popular and long-running show Tosh.0 on Comedy Central and is also well-known for his stand-up comedy.
If you thought Uncle Daniel would use his Twitter account that boasts more than 27 million followers to offer public support for his nephew … well, you were right.
And then some.
DeMorat has had a strong week thus far, posting consecutive rounds of 72 to sit at 4 over and T-14 after 36 holes.
Even before the tournament, Tosh was shouting out his nephew…
But it has ramped up since the tournament started, and the funny man has been hysterical.
Here are Tosh’s humorous tweets in chronological order supporting his nephew from the start of the U.S. Open. Enjoy…
There’s nothing quite like family support.
