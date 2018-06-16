Comedian Daniel Tosh has been humorously tweeting nonstop about nephew at U.S. Open

Mickey DeMorat may be without sponsors this week at the U.S. Open, but the young pro doesn’t lack support in other areas.

DeMorat is the nephew of Daniel Tosh, the famed comedian who has hosted the popular and long-running show Tosh.0 on Comedy Central and is also well-known for his stand-up comedy.

If you thought Uncle Daniel would use his Twitter account that boasts more than 27 million followers to offer public support for his nephew … well, you were right.

And then some.

DeMorat has had a strong week thus far, posting consecutive rounds of 72 to sit at 4 over and T-14 after 36 holes.

Even before the tournament, Tosh was shouting out his nephew…

hey @themiragelv! what odds will you give me on my nephew mickey demorat winning his first @usopengolf? — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 5, 2018

let’s go!!!! (also odds he makes the cut.) this is a big deal in my family. finally one of us can accomplish something my dad can be proud of. #mickeydemorat https://t.co/IoHeNuFtLx — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 5, 2018

But it has ramped up since the tournament started, and the funny man has been hysterical.

Here are Tosh’s humorous tweets in chronological order supporting his nephew from the start of the U.S. Open. Enjoy…

i will need the name and address of the #usopen ball spotter that cost my nephew #mickeydemorat 2 strokes today!!!! #makethecut — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 15, 2018

2:42 pm #mickeydemorat tees off in final pairing of the #usopen!!!! — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 15, 2018

even through 9 at the #usopen! 9 holes away from becoming the second greatest family member! put respect on my nephew's name! it's pronounced du-more-at! #mickeydemorat!!! — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 15, 2018

my brother-in-law is his caddy, we all blame him!! #mickeydemorat https://t.co/lAFQS8tYOt — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 15, 2018

no! which means if he does collapse i'll still be super proud. #mickeydemorat https://t.co/yZ2EEdwoSL — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 15, 2018

i’m the only one in the family who has ever believed in him. #mickeydemorat https://t.co/6ddM1iuPsw — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 15, 2018

i’m shocked during any sporting event where i’m not mentioned. #mickeydemorat https://t.co/gcKqPZF0Hk — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 15, 2018

congrats #mickeydemorat!!! started at the upper middle, now you're here (#usopen weekend!!!) — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 16, 2018

he didn't decide to become pro until 3 days ago! i'm on it. @subaru_usa #mickeydemorat https://t.co/7KDLOgD9eC — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 16, 2018

#mickeydemorat tees off at 1:09! @usopengolf i expect some real tv coverage today! my family group text is accusing me of having zero showbiz juice!! — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 16, 2018

There’s nothing quite like family support.