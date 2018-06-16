Players sound off on social media about Saturday U.S. Open course setup

The story of Saturday at Shinnecock Hills, well besides Phil Mickelson’s moment of insanity, was the brutality of the course.
It was an unyielding, and some felt unfair, test in Round 3 at the U.S. Open. Zach Johnson said the U.S. Golf Association lost the course on this Saturday.
The pros did not hesitate to sound off on Saturday’s conditions. Here’s a collection of social media comments from the golfers (some currently playing in the Open, some not) about the course conditions, starting with Johnson…
And the kicker from Wesley Bryan…
Some of the action was tough to watch Saturday, but the drama was certainly high.
Comments