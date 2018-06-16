Players sound off on social media about Saturday U.S. Open course setup

The story of Saturday at Shinnecock Hills, well besides Phil Mickelson’s moment of insanity, was the brutality of the course.

It was an unyielding, and some felt unfair, test in Round 3 at the U.S. Open. Zach Johnson said the U.S. Golf Association lost the course on this Saturday.

The pros did not hesitate to sound off on Saturday’s conditions. Here’s a collection of social media comments from the golfers (some currently playing in the Open, some not) about the course conditions, starting with Johnson…

My intent today was merely to say it was unfortunate the course in certain places got away from the … https://t.co/eXCS13syVr — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) June 17, 2018

I’m not sure i could possibly comment without using words which shouldn’t be seen… just like some of those pins. “Disappointing” @USGA @usopengolf why are mistake still being made at this level. Was that fun to watch guys ? I’m only 4 behind & can still win this 👍🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/sbXm36JmAN — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 17, 2018

Painful finish with a 7 at the last that ruins a pretty decent day. Regardless, it was not a fair test of golf. Greens were unplayable, with unnecessary pin positions. @USGA found a way to make us look like fools on the course.A pity they manage to destroy a beautiful golf course — Rafa Cabrera Bello (@RCabreraBello) June 16, 2018

+2 today and level par back 9….to be honest I’m buzzing with that!!

Going to be absolute carnage for the leaders on that back 9, some shocking pins considering the conditions…. 13 & 15 😱😱😱😱🙈 #USOpen — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) June 16, 2018

Well that was an interesting day @usopengolf. Rarely can you say you hit the ball well and shoot 79 😂.Putter was very poor today.Greens very crusty and fast.Too many 3 putts today.Enjoyed @haotong_li company 👍🏻.Finish with a better day tomorrow. Sit back and watch the carnage! — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) June 16, 2018

That putt from past the pin on 18 is nuts. Not one guy hit it within 6 feet. Another 3 putt. This time DJ. #sillyslick — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 16, 2018

Don’t forget shots gained in the Pirates’ Cave and shots gained pushing s*it uphill with a stick. @MarkBroadie will have to update his stats 🤭 https://t.co/wuARTNKimm — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) June 16, 2018

There’s no doubt about it that the course was clearly very playable this morning. But there was hardly any wind (I believe) and the greens were softer. It’s now a different story. Those guys finished on +3 could be close to leading at days end by the looks of things! https://t.co/rcc5nrMUEf — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) June 16, 2018

Apparently the Blue Bloods of the @USGA do. I refuse to watch it because I know what the outcome will be. Mike Davis and his crew could ruin Christmas. #amateurhacks #giveusourgameback https://t.co/n3GgOJl02C — William McGirt (@WilliamMcGirt) June 16, 2018

The one thing this championship shines light on every year is how great the @PGATOUR staff does at setting up golf courses for us week in and week out. — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) June 16, 2018

And the kicker from Wesley Bryan…

Why can’t we decide our US Open champion on a legitimately set up golf course? — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) June 16, 2018

Some of the action was tough to watch Saturday, but the drama was certainly high.