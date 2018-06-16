VIDEO: Hospitality tent destroyed in high winds at Scottish Open venue

There may’ve been some devious wind Thursday at the U.S. Open, but it was nothing compared to what happened in Scotland.

Storm Hector ran through the area Thursday and it affected Gullane Golf Club. The East Lothian, Scotland, course will serve as host of next month’s Scottish Open. There’s obviously infrastructure being put in place for that, including hospitality tents.

Well, one such hospitality tent got in the way of high winds … and then this happened:

New Scottish Open tent required at Gullane 😮 pic.twitter.com/Vdh3BTyjZX — Craig Ronald (@Golfercraig) June 14, 2018

That is truly a terrifying site. Fortunately reports state that no one was injured.