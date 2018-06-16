Live blog: 2018 U.S. Open, Round 3

Moving Day is here at the U.S. Open!

Third-round play is here Saturday at Shinnecock Hills as we get closer to crowning a champion. We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern and represent Saturday

TELEVISION: Fox (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Fox (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) ONLINE STREAMING: USOpen.com, Featured Group 1 (11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.); USOpen.com, Featured Group 2 (10:55 a.m.-6 p.m.); Featured Holes Nos. 7, 9 and 11 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

USOpen.com, Featured Group 1 (11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.); USOpen.com, Featured Group 2 (10:55 a.m.-6 p.m.); Featured Holes Nos. 7, 9 and 11 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

U.S. Open Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (11:10 a.m. ET): Matt Parziale, the amateur who is a Massachusetts firefighter, is off and running in Round 3. He starts par-par-par-birdie and is now 6 over for the tournament and T-36. Great stuff, Matt!

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js