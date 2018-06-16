My Bag: Henrik Stenson, 2018 U.S. Open

Here is a complete list of the clubs Henrik Stenson is using this week at the 2018 U.S. Open:

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour (13 degrees), with Grafalloy Blue shaft; Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with Oban Kiyoshi Tour Limited 60 X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Legacy Black (3-PW), with Nippon Modus 120X shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52, 60 degrees), with Nippon Modus 120X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot XG #7H

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x