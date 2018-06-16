VIDEO: Phil Mickelson stunningly hits moving ball (taking 2-shot penalty) on purpose

Phil Mickelson’s birthday has taken a stunning turn.

The 48-year-old was already 4 over on his third round at the U.S. Open when he did something stunning on the green at the par-4 13th … he appeared to intentionally hit a ball while it was still moving.

That is almost unheard of.

Mickelson doing that means deliberately accepting a two-shot penalty. It appears he did so because his ball was going to roll off the front of the green if he didn’t act.

Here’s the stunning footage…

Wow. I've never seen that before. Phil Mickelson ran after his putt before it stopped, which is a two stroke penalty. Really, really odd #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Hu08036qjo — Cam Rogers (@MrRogers99) June 16, 2018

And yeah, the commentators were understandably shocked.

"That’s the most out of character I’ve ever seen Phil Mickelson." – Paul Azinger on Phil losing his mind on the 13th green — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) June 16, 2018

This isn’t the first time this has happened in a U.S. Open. John Daly hit a moving ball in protest of course setup at the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

In Mickelson’s case, we’re not 100 percent sure what was going on here (although we speculated above). For now, Mickelson has been given a quintuple-bogey 9 on the hole.

Quite a birthday memory, but not the one he was hoping.