Should Phil Mickelson have been disqualified? Golfweek readers have their say

Should Phil Mickelson have been disqualified Saturday from the U.S. Open after hitting his ball while it was still moving on hole No. 13 at Shinnecock Hills?

The USGA did not think so

But Golfweek readers had plenty of opinions and made them known on Facebook.

Before we start, watch it one more time.

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Here is a sample of what folks said:

“He cheated. Pure and simple. Disgraced himself and embarrassed the game.” – Tom Walker

“It was a smart play for Phil. It would have taken more than two strokes to get back from the run off.” – Ron Rice

“The pearl-clutching here is hilarious. The USGA continues to be a joke with its burned out greens and rock hard courses. They learned nothing from Chambers Bay. The hole on 18 should be in a clown’s mouth.” – Paul A Reiter Jr.

“To the experts who stayed at the Holiday Inn last night after reading the rule book…it’s not a two-stroke penalty. Period.

It’s a minimum two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball, disqualification if the committee determined he gained a significant unfair advantage and disqualification if the committee determined it to be conduct unbecoming … which may be an issue for Phil with the USGA and PGA Tour long after the tournament is over.

That being said, he had a momentary brain fart and the two-stoke penalty should be enough…the PGA Tour and USGA will make him say he’s sorry and wrote a couple of checks to smooth it over.

Let’s be honest, it’s a greater penalty for him to make him show-up and play again Sunday anyway … plus people paid to see him play. (And the heckling shouts from the gallery will be classic stuff.)” – Gregory Carson

“They gave him and out by saying he was mad then he says he consciously did it to save strokes and that he knows the loop hole rule. This isn’t over.” – John Horan

“Frustration when the USGA turns a golf course into a cow pasture.” – Jim Jones

“He deliberately stopped the ball taking it’s natural course with the intention of potentially saving shots ……. if that’s not cheating what is 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔.” – Alan Lee

“Poor show from Phil. Not remotely in the spirit of the game . His putt was heading off the green – terrible example to kids watching.” – Calum MacDougall

“He knew the rule and played it that way. Sorry this course got out of control just like before.” – Rick Green

You can offer your thoughts below or on our Facebook page.