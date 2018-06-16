U.S. Open betting odds favor Dustin Johnson entering final round

The U.S. Open concludes Sunday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.
Here are the betting odds entering the final round, courtesy of WestgateLV SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and GolfOdds.com.
|Dustin Johnson
|11-4
|Brooks Koepka
|3-1
|Justin Rose
|9-2
|Tony Finau
|7-1
|Daniel Berger
|8-1
|Henrik Stenson
|10-1
|Patrick Reed
|20-1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|60-1
|Branden Grace
|60-1
|Justin Thomas
|60-1
|Jim Furyk
|80-1
|Ian Poulter
|100-1
|Charley Hoffman
|100-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|150-1
|Zach Johnson
|150-1
