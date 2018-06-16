Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

U.S. Open betting odds favor Dustin Johnson entering final round

Jun 16, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Dustin Johnson throws a ball to a fan after playing the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

U.S. Open betting odds favor Dustin Johnson entering final round

Professional

U.S. Open betting odds favor Dustin Johnson entering final round

The U.S. Open concludes Sunday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

Here are the betting odds entering the final round, courtesy of WestgateLV SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and GolfOdds.com.

Dustin Johnson 11-4
Brooks Koepka 3-1
Justin Rose 9-2
Tony Finau 7-1
Daniel Berger 8-1
Henrik Stenson 10-1
Patrick Reed 20-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 60-1
Branden Grace 60-1
Justin Thomas 60-1
Jim Furyk 80-1
Ian Poulter 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Tyrrell Hatton 100-1
Bryson DeChambeau 150-1
Zach Johnson 150-1

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home