VIDEO: U.S. Open crowds sing 'Happy Birthday' to Phil Mickelson

The U.S. Open is always special for Phil Mickelson, and no small part of it is his birthday generally falls during the tournament.

Lefty turned 48 on Saturday, and with boisterous New York crowds (who have showered Mickelson with support over the years) on hand at Shinnecock Hills there was no chance they were going to forget celebrating his big day.

Here are the U.S. Open crowds serenading Mickelson with “Happy Birthday” as he walked to the first tee Saturday.

This is a great way to celebrate your birthday at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/KxnAQJHHVr — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Even at 48, Lefty is still a fan favorite.

In fact, he’s only three holes into his round and several more “Happy Birthday” chants have popped up already.

Never change, New Yorkers.