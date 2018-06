Phil Mickelson logged in a 10 on the 13th hole of the U.S. Open

Hit hit his ball while it was still moving on the green and was assessed a two-stroke penalty.

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Live look at Phil finishing his round pic.twitter.com/gEM98S6fhA — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 16, 2018

So much to be said about the Phil situation. 280 characters isn’t enough. — Arron Oberholser (@ArronOberholser) June 16, 2018

What are you doing, Phil Mickelson? pic.twitter.com/Q8Ij2Xf0x2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 16, 2018

The worst thing about what Phil did is that it takes away from what today should be about: Golf. And more specifically, Saturday of the U.S. Open. Hopefully we get back to that as soon as possible. — Matt Ginella (@MattGinellaGC) June 16, 2018

(Extremely Joe Buck voice) “Welcome friends, and if you’re just joining us, Phil Mickelson has lost his mind.” — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2018

Can’t wait to hear what Phil has to say! — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 16, 2018

Phil just snapped… — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 16, 2018

sigh.. Phil is so cutting edge I'm sure we'll see guys running & swiping at moving balls alot now.. https://t.co/O42x9bD8IX — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 16, 2018

You know that stupid little thing called THE RULES OF GOLF? Are only some of us required to abide by them without fear of disqualification? https://t.co/HA4igOEZ4u — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) June 16, 2018

