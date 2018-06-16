Phil Mickelson talked about the craziness on No. 13 after he finished his round Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Mickelson hit his putt while it was still moving and was hit with a two-stoke penalty. He would end up with a 10 on the hole and with an 81 Saturday.

“I would gladly take the two shots over continuing that display.” he said when asked about it by Curtis Strange of Fox.

Mickelson was unbending that this was a calculated decision, regardless of how it may have appeared to anyone watch.

“It was meant to take advantage of the rules as best as you can.”

He said his decision was not intended to blemish the Open or take away from the event itself.

“Look, I don’t mean disrespect to anybody. I know it’s a two-shot penalty. At that time, I just didn’t feel like going back and forth,” he told Strange. “It’s my understanding of the rules. I’ve had multiple times where I’ve wanted to do that, I just finally did.”

And just in case you didn’t understand, he added the following while speaking to reporters: “If somebody’s offended by that, I apologize. But toughen up.”