What Brooks Koepka said after winning 2018 U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka captured the 2018 U.S. Open on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills for back-to-back titles at the year’s second major.

Here’s what he had to say after earning his second major championship:

On whether he knows how special it is to go back-to-back:

“I don’t, to be honest with you. It hasn’t sunk in yet. This is incredible. I don’t think I could’ve dreamed of this, going back-to-back. It’s truly special, and I’m so honored.”

On what he told himself as he sat 7 over in the middle of Round 2:

“Just keep going. I always felt like I had a chance and you make a couple birdies and you make up a lot of ground. I felt like I was never out of it. I was hitting it well, putting it well and just needed to keep grinding.”

On getting off to a good start Sunday:

“I can’t tell you how nice it feels when you just get one off the tee and it’s in the fairway and then hit one to 8 feet on No. 1. Unfortunately (I) missed it, but it gets the rhythm, you feel good and it kind of leads to the rest of the round.”

On his crucial bogey save at the par-3 11th to stay the solo leader:

“I would’ve taken five, to be honest with you, from where we were. Just hit a poor shot, just pulled it, and you can’t do that there. I made an incredible four. … It was something I didn’t even think I could do from where I was. I was dead.”

On his big par saves down the stretch:

“Those were both incredible par saves. I thought the lie (out of fescue off the tee) on 14, I thought I was in some serious trouble there. We weren’t even sure if the ball was even going to come out, just give it a big hack out and see where it goes. But to make those 8-10 foot par saves, sometimes they’re so much better than making birdie out here.”

On coming up the last with a two-shot lead:

“It’s nice, I’m not going to lying. … We knew left was OK. The lie was a little bit below my feet and obviously it’s not the shot you want to hit in, but when you have 13 feet and you’re just trying to lag it down there, it’s tougher than it looks.”

On holding this trophy again:

“It feels so good that I have this thing back in my hands.”