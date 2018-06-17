European Tour power rankings: June 18-24

Here are the European Tour power rankings for the week of June 18-24, 2018:
10. Rory McIlroy
Disappointing U.S. Open reinforces popular idea he can’t grind it out in tough conditions.
9. Jon Rahm
Disappointing MC at Shinnecock with only two birdies in 36 holes.
8. Paul Casey
T-16 in U.S. Open helps his goal of a Ryder Cup return.
7. Alex Noren
T-25 Shinnecock finish continues excellent season for strong Swede.
6. Tyrrell Hatton
Rebounds into form from three consecutive missed cuts with T-6 at Open.
5. Francesco Molinari
T-25 U.S. Open finish no surprise given excellent tee-to-green game of in-form Italian.
4. Ian Poulter
Wilted over final 36 Open holes, but T-25 furthers his Ryder Cup chances.
3. Henrik Stenson
Had excellent chance to win U.S. Open, but decent T-6 finish.
2. Justin Rose
Surprisingly faltered in Shinnecock final round when many pipped him to win.
1. Tommy Fleetwood
Second in U.S. Open after T-4 last year points to him as a future major winner.
