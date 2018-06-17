Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

European Tour power rankings: June 18-24

Fleetwood was pumped on 14 as he was closing in on a possible 62 at the U.S. Open. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports) Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

European Tour power rankings: June 18-24

Digital Edition

European Tour power rankings: June 18-24

Here are the European Tour power rankings for the week of June 18-24, 2018:

10. Rory McIlroy

Disappointing U.S. Open reinforces popular idea he can’t grind it out in tough conditions.

9. Jon Rahm

Disappointing MC at Shinnecock with only two birdies in 36 holes.

8. Paul Casey

T-16 in U.S. Open helps his goal of a Ryder Cup return.

7. Alex Noren

T-25 Shinnecock finish continues excellent season for strong Swede.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Rebounds into form from three consecutive missed cuts with T-6 at Open.

5. Francesco Molinari

T-25 U.S. Open finish no surprise given excellent tee-to-green game of in-form Italian.

4. Ian Poulter

Wilted over final 36 Open holes, but T-25 furthers his Ryder Cup chances.

3. Henrik Stenson

Had excellent chance to win U.S. Open, but decent T-6 finish.

2. Justin Rose

Surprisingly faltered in Shinnecock final round when many pipped him to win.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Second in U.S. Open after T-4 last year points to him as a future major winner.

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home