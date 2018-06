Ian Poulter had a tough Saturday at the U.S. Open, firing a 6-over 76 in brutal conditions.

It was certainly a Round 3 of infamy for course conditions, with the U.S. Golf Association admitting the setup went too far. Poulter was one of those who sounded off on social media about Saturday conditions.

As it turned out, Poulter really went off on the setup and complained about fan behavior as well. Here are his Twitter rantings from Saturday night…

I’m not sure i could possibly comment without using words which shouldn’t be seen… just like some of those pins. “Disappointing” @USGA @usopengolf why are mistake still being made at this level. Was that fun to watch guys ? I’m only 4 behind & can still win this 👍🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/sbXm36JmAN — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 17, 2018

Is that an apology ?

Just grow a set of balls and say we £€¥#ed it up again…

You don’t get mulligan’s in business at this level. how can this team keep doing this without consequences. https://t.co/INvUmT6M6P — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 17, 2018

Verbally abused on every hole does get a little old.. That’s not really golf either. Ryder Cup in 2024 COULD become a little silly, just like today was. @usopengolf @USGA

Still we never hear the word SORRY.

When I F@&$ up I have to apologize. Not the @USGA 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/T2mrna08bq — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 17, 2018