LPGA power rankings: June 18-24

Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of June 18-24, 2018:

10. So Yeon Ryu

Sixth career win and first of the season at Meijer LPGA Classic pushes her over $9 million in career earnings.

9. Jin Young Ko

Rookie tops the tour in greens in regulation. Ranks second in driving accuracy.

8. Michelle Wie

What would happen if Wie managed an entire season with no significant injuries? This might be the year we find out.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Topped little sis’ by a stroke at the Meijer. Seven top-10s on the season.

6. Lexi Thompson

Bookend 67s for Thompson over the weekend. Hit 14 greens in all four rounds.

5. Brooke Henderson

Disappointing 73 to close out Meijer. Week off before KPMG, a major she won in 2016 and placed second last year.

4. Jessica Korda

After a week off returns in Fayetteville. Hasn’t contended since late April.

3. Shanshan Feng

No Meijer for China’s best. Consistent year for Feng but so far winless.

2. Inbee Park

Back in action in Arkansas, where she beat best friend So Yeon Ryu in a playoff five years ago.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Sensational 62 at Meijer sends a strong signal as season’s third major nears