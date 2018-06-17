My Bag: Brooks Koepka, 2018 U.S. Open

The clubs Brooks Koepka is using at the 2018 U.S. Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM7 Raw TVD (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x