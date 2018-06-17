PGA Tour power rankings: June 18-24

Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of June 18-26, 2018:

20. Alex Noren

Has eight top-25 finishes after T-25 showing at U.S. Open.

19. Tony Finau

Twice a runner-up this year and adds solo fifth at Shinnecock Hills to his resume.

18. Paul Casey

Didn’t shoot worse than 73 in any round at U.S. Open, tying for 16th, his 10th top-20 on Tour this season.

17. Jordan Spieth

Has missed back-to-back cuts, and his consecutive top-3s at the Masters and Houston Open seem ages ago.

16. Tiger Woods

Missed cut by two shots at U.S. Open, but still putting together impressive comeback season.

15. Henrik Stenson

Tied for sixth at U.S. Open for his fourth top-6 finish in his last seven starts.

14. Bryson DeChambeau

Followed Memorial victory with a T-25 at Shinnecock Hills, which included a second-round 69.

13. Webb Simpson

Players champion snuck into the top 10 at U.S. Open with a final-round 69.

12. Rickie Fowler

Played three rounds in 3 under at Shinnecock Hills. But his third-round 84 left him at 11 over and in a tie for 20th.

11. Tommy Fleetwood

Has played well in big events – fourth at Riviera, T-7 at Players and second at U.S. Open.

10. Rory McIlroy

Couldn’t overcome a first-round 80 and missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

9. Bubba Watson

A two-time winner this season, but missed the cut by three shots at Shinnecock Hills.

8. Jon Rahm

Shot 15 over in 36 holes at Shinnecock Hills to secure himself an early exit.

7. Brooks Koepka

Won back-to-back U.S. Opens with a 1-over performance at Shinnecock Hills.

6. Phil Mickelson

His T-48 U.S. Open finish was marred by controversy and a third-round 81.

5. Jason Day

Twice a winner this season, but like Bubba Watson also booked himself an early flight home.

4. Patrick Reed

Made an early final-round charge at Shinnecock Hills before finishing fourth.

3. Justin Rose

Couldn’t put it together on the weekend at U.S. Open, shooting 73-73 to finish T-10.

2. Justin Thomas

Tied for 25th at Shinnecock Hills, his worst stroke-play finish of the season.

1. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 looked to be running away with U.S. Open after 36 holes, but closed in 77-70 to finish two shots back in third.